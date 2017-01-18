Etihad warns of stiffer competition for European airlines

European airlines will face stiffer competition on long- and short-haul routes this year, James Hogan, chief executive of gulf carrier Etihad warned on Wednesday.

Addressing the Global Airfinance Conference, Mr Hogan acknowledged that airlines face continuing challenges such as rising oil prices , wars and geopolitical issues.

In 2017, he predicted that the European industry will face problems such as “excess capacity in long-haul network markets and continuing pressures in short-haul point-to-point markets”.

Etihad, which flies twice a-day between Dublin and the airline’s hub in Abu Dhabi, owns stakes in a number of European rivals, including Air Berlin and Alitalia, in which it invested when it was feared that the Italian flag carrier could fold.

Rules

Mr Hogan called for rules restricting non-EU shareholders from owning more than 49 per cent of any EU airline to be changed.

“There needs to be a relaxation of those rules if airlines are to access the investment that they need,” he said.

Etihad recently provided $100 million to Alitialia in the form of bonds, which can be converted to “quasi-equity” rather that actual shares.

The gulf airline paid nearly €1.8 billion for a 49 per cent stake in Alitalia in 2014, effectively rescuing the business. However, it cannot increase this stake as it would breach EU ownership rules.

Earlier, International Air Transport Association chief economist, Brian Pearce, suggested that rising oil prices may not necessarily hit airlines’ growth this year. He pointed out that in the past, carriers have lost money when fuel prices were low.