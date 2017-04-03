Enterprise Rent-A-Car acquires Dooley Car Rentals

Deal brings together two family-owned motor rental companies

Fiona Reddan

The Irish subsidiary of US car rental group Enterprise has bought the car rental business of the Dan Dooley Group for an undisclosed sum. (Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times)

The deal, which includes a fleet of more than 1,400 vehicles and a book of business that contains a number of international customers and contracts, will see Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland increase its inbound business from north America.

Enterprise is the world’s largest car rental company, operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 85 countries globally.

Pat Dooley, CEO Dooley Group, said: “We have made significant investment in the Dooley Car Rental business and brand, and the sale of the business to Enterprise Rent-A-Car will ensure that the investment continues in the future so as to grow the business. Enterprise’s ability to invest in growing the new business will also present opportunities for Dooley employees within a global corporation.”

The operations director/general manager of Dooley Car Rentals, Gerry McDermott, will continue to lead the Dooley Car Rentals business independently, which has around 50 employees. Pat Dooley will remain in an advisory role.

The other divisions within the Dan Dooley Group, including its Ford dealerships in Tipperary and Co Limerick, are not affected by this agreement.

