EasyJet says first quarter in line with expectations
British low-cost airline warns weak pound will hit 2017 profit
British low-cost airline easyJet posted first-quarter revenue, cost and passenger numbers in line with its expectations and said forward bookings were ahead of last year.
EasyJet, Europe’s no.2 no-frills carrier behind Ryanair, warned however that the weak pound since the June 23rd Brexit vote meant that its 2017 profit would take a larger-than-expected £105 million hit.
Reuters