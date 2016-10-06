EasyJet profit to fall 25% on disruption, security woes

EasyJet said annual profit would fall by over 25 per cent this year, its first drop since 2009, after disruption, security concerns and exchange rate headwinds hit the British airline.

EasyJet guided that pretax profit would come in between £490 million and £495 million for the year ended September 30th 2016, providing guidance for the first time this year after it warned in July that uncertainty meant it could not give a forecast.

Analysts had expected easyJet to report pretax profit of about £497 million.

Reuters