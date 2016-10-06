EasyJet profit to fall 25% on disruption and security concerns

EasyJet said annual profit would fall by more than 25 per cent this year, its first drop since 2009, after disruption, security concerns and exchange rate headwinds hit the British airline.

The airline guided that pretax profit would come in between £490 million (€558 million) and £495 million for the year ended September 30th, providing guidance for the first time this year after it warned in July that uncertainty meant it could not give a forecast.

Analysts had expected EasyJet to report pretax profit of about £497 million. – (Reuters)