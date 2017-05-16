EasyJet posts bigger-than-expected first half loss

British budget airline EasyJet posted a bigger than expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control.

Headline loss before tax of £212 million compared to an average analyst estimate of a pretax loss of £195.75 million, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

“Our expectations for the full year are in line with current consensus market expectations,” chief executive Carolyn McCall said.

Reuters