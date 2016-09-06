Dublin logjam as London City Airport protest disrupts flights

Several flights in and out of Dublin Airport were either delayed or cancelled this morning after a computer glitch hit British Airways check-ins and protesters from “Black Lives Matter” forced their way on to the runway of London City Airport.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) also warned of further delays and advised passengers intending to travel to check the latest flight information before arriving at Dublin Airport.

A DAA spokeswoman said three departing flights scheduled to London City were delayed by two hours, while another was cancelled with passengers transferred to another flight. She said two inbound flights were also cancelled.

“There will be a knock on impact on flights to and from London City, and passengers are advised to check latest flight information with their airline before travelling to Dublin Airport,” she said.

CityJet said it was monitoring - on an ongoing basis - the situation with regard to the security incident at London City Airport and its impact on its flight operations.

The airline said as a result of the incident it has had, along with other carriers at the airport, to suspend flights to and from London City Airport.

The airline said it was operating a limited number of services from Dublin and Amsterdam to London Southend Airport, with complimentary rail connection to London, to facilitate passengers disrupted by the actions at London City Airport.

A spokesperson said: “We very much regret the disruption to our customers’ travel plans as a result of this incident.”

“We would hope to have flights return to normal as soon as practicable. We remain in constant contact with the authorities and management at London City Airport. Once we are in a position to resume our normal flights we will inform our customers.”

British Airways said it was taking longer than normal to process customers at Heathrow and Gatwick near London but did not comment on social media reports that there were also major delays in San Francisco, Washington DC and Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

BA owner IAG which also owns Aer Lingus apologised to customers for the delays and urged passengers to check in online before they reached the airport. “Huge computer issue affecting British Airways across USA. Friend at #Dulles tells me pilots by gate but passengers still trying to check in!” Twitter user John Bevir wrote. Police said nine protesters had locked themselves together on the runway of London City Airport - a hub which lies a few miles east of the Canary Wharf financial district that mostly handles short-haul flights to business destinations in Europe.

“Officers are currently on scene and are negotiating with them. We are awaiting the arrival of specialist resources that are able to ‘unlock’ the protesters,” said police.

The campaign group Black Lives Matter said its activists were behind the protest. “ London City Airport was #shutdown,” it said in a statement.

The British arm of “Black Lives Matter”, which started in the United States as a reaction to fatal shootings of black people by white US police officers, said it wanted to highlight Britain’s environmental impact on the lives of black people locally and globally. The campaign group said the

airport was designed for the wealthy while those who lived near the site struggled on low salaries. “When black people in Britain are 28 percent more likely to be exposed to air pollution than their white counterparts, we know that environmental inequality is a racist crisis,” it said in a statement. Ten people from Black Lives Matter were arrested in August after they blocked the main road to London’s Heathrow Airport.

Additional reporting Reuters