Dublin Bus needs to have ‘restraints unshackled’, union says

Dublin Bus needs to come to talks with an ability to negotiate, NBRU says

Vivienne Clarke

Talks are due to take place with Dublin Bus this afternoon in an attempt to avert six days of planned strikes later this month in a dispute over pay. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Dublin Bus needs to “have the restraints unshackled” and come to talks with an ability to negotiate, the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary has said.

Talks are due to take place this afternoon in an attempt to avert six days of planned strikes later this month in a dispute over pay.

Dublin Bus services in the capital are set to come to a halt on Thursday, September 8th, Friday 9th, Thursday 15th, Friday 16th, Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th, after unions at the company balloted for industrial action.

In July, staff at the company rejected a Labour Court recommendation which proposed pay increases of about 8.2 per cent over three years.

Mr O’Leary told Newstalk Breakfast that bus drivers don’t want to be on strike, but they have no other option.

Unions at Dublin Bus are seeking a 15 per cent pay rise over a three-year period, as well as the payment of an award of six per cent dating back to 2008.

The NBRU is also seeking pay parity for drivers at Dublin Bus with drivers on the Luas light rail system.

Luas drivers secured pay increases of about 18 per cent over four years as part of a settlement reached in June following a lengthy dispute at the Dublin tram service.

Mr O’Leary said that there is a responsibility on the government and Department of Transport to allow Dublin Bus to negotiate without restraints.

