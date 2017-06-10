Dublin and Cork airport staff to seek pay rises and share of profits

Siptu and Mandate to table separate claims, while Impact union has similar plans

Barry O'Halloran

Almost 70 per cent of trade union Siptu’s members in State airports’ operator DAA recently voted to reject the company’s Better Together proposal. Photographer: Dara Mac Dónaill

Workers in Dublin and Cork airports plan to seek pay rises and a share of profits after some of them rejected a deal offering wage hikes for flexibility.

Almost 70 per cent of trade union Siptu’s members in State airports’ operator DAA recently voted to reject the company’s “Better Together” proposal that offered 3 per cent to 4 per cent pay rises for increased productivity.

While Impact and Mandate members favoured the deal, it is off the table as DAA required the acceptance of the three unions, as they represent most of the 2,700 worker in the airports that it runs in Dublin and Cork.

Officials from Siptu and Mandate said on Friday that they intend to table separate claims for pay increases and profit shares, while it is understood that Impact has similar plans.

Siptu representative Neil McGowan confirmed that the union will backdate its demand to July 1st last year in line with an existing agreement. “We will be lodging a claim next week,” he said.

Mr McGowan added that its 1,900 members in the DAA would decide on increases and profit shares to be sought in coming days.

Mandate official Brendan O’Hanlon also confirmed that the union would be seeking pay rises and a share of profits for the 225 workers it represents. “We will be looking to keep aspects of the proposals that were rejected as 83 per cent of our members voted for it,” he said.

Impact is likely to take a similar approach to its claim as 86 per cent of its members voted in favour of Better Together.

Tiered increases

Under its terms, DAA offered tiered annual increases of pay rises of 3 to 4 per cent over three years and a share of profits, which hit €108 million in 2016. In return it sought greater flexibility, including agreement that staff would move between terminals one and two.

After members rejected it, Siptu met the company at the Workplace Relations Commission. The union thanked the commission for its involvement but said it believed there was no basis for further discussion of proposals.

Mr McGowan explained that members were unhappy with the flexibility and work-practice changes involved.

Despite the rejection, DAA will pay a share of its profits to staff. Full-time workers, who did not get a performance-linked bonus for 2016, will get a tax-free €500 voucher, while there will be a pro-rata payment for part-timers.

Your Comments
