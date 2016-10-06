Dublin Airport sees rise to 1.2m in number of NI passengers

The number of Northern Ireland residents using Dublin Airport last year hit a new record of 1.2 million, a rise of 37 per cent on 2014.

The airport said it had now become a major gateway for the north of the country, with a million overseas visitors using Dublin Airport to travel to and from Northern Ireland in 2015.

The rise has been attributed partly to an increase in the route network, with both extra capacity and new services operating out of Dublin Airport.

According to the airport, just over two-thirds of all passengers who travelled by air to Ireland came through Dublin.

“The connectivity that Dublin Airport offers is excellent and is growing every year and that’s underscored by the high level of Northern Ireland-based travellers who take direct flights from the airport,” Dublin Airport spokesman Paul O’Kane said.