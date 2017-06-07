Dublin airport passenger numbers jump but domestic traffic dips

Over 10.9 million passengers have travelled through the airport in first five months of 2017

Peter Hamilton

In the first five months of 2017 over 10.9 million passengers travelled through Dublin airport

Dublin airport passenger numbers have jumped 5 per cent in May compared to the same month in 2016.

In total, 2.6 million passengers travelled through Ireland’s largest airport with transatlantic traffic witnessing the largest percentage increase. Almost 321,000 passengers travelled to and from North America in May, an increase of 18 per cent.

Domestic traveller numbers dropped by 9 per cent in the period as only 8,000 passengers flew on domestic flights in May.

Amid ongoing Brexit fears UK traffic increased marginally - by 1 per cent - in the period with more than 843,000 passengers travelling to UK destinations in May. Meanwhile, passenger volumes to continental Europe rose by 4 per cent with almost 1.4 million passengers travelling to European destinations in the month of May.

The airport has seen a substantial jump in the number of passengers using it as a hub to connect to other destinations. A total of 330,000 passengers connected through Dublin airport in the year to date - that represents an increase of 51 per cent.

In the first five months of 2017 over 10.9 million passengers travelled through Dublin airport, a 6 per cent increase on the same period last year.

