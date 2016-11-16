Dublin Airport has record October with passengers up 9%

Dublin Airport has enjoyed its busiest ever October, with passenger numbers up 9 per cent versus the same month a year earlier.

The number of passengers flying to and from continental Europe increased 11 per cent during the month to 1.3 million. Almost 860,000 flew to and from the UK, up 4 per cent.

In addition, transatlantic traffic rose 26 per cent compared to October 2015, with more than 291,000 passengers.

Dublin Airport said it welcomed almost 24 million passengers in the first 10 months of the year, a 12 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

Elsewhere, Lufthansa said it is to launch a new route from Shannon to Frankfurt next April. The service, which will operate on Saturdays from April 29th to October 29th, is the second new service to be announced at the airport in just over four weeks. SAS has announced a new Stockholm-Shannon service commencing next year.

Matthew Thomas, chief executive of the airport, welcomed the new route.