Dublin Airport handled almost 28 million passengers in 2016

Almost 28 million people travelled through Dublin Airport in 2016, which was a second consecutive record-breaking year for the gateway.

The State-owned airport confirmed on Thursday that it handled 27.9 million passengers last year, 11 per cent more than the 25 million who used Dublin in 2015.

Both 2015 and 2016 set new records for Dublin Airport. Traffic grew by a total of 6.2 million passengers, or 29 per cent, over the two-year period.

Managing director, Vincent Harrison said that numbers grew across all of the airport’s biggest markets in 2016 while it added both new routes and airline customers.

Tourism and trade

He pointed out that the growth helped boost both tourism and trade. Short-haul traffic rose 11 per cent to 24.3 million passengers, while the number of long-distance travellers grew 12 per cent to 3.6 million.

Almost all of Dublin’s airlines grew their businesses at the airport in 2016, and a number posted record performances.

“Those extra passengers have created an estimated 5,200 additional jobs on the Dublin Airport campus over the past two years.” Mr Harrison said.

Dublin was the fifth biggest airport in Europe for north American traffic in 2016 after Heathrow, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.