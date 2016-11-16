Dublin Airport busy in October as Lufthansa announces Shannon flight

German airline to launch weekly Frankfurt to Shannon route next year

The Lufthansa Shannon to Frankfurt service will begin at the end of April 2017

Dublin Airport enjoyed its busiest ever October last month, with passenger numbers up 9 per cent versus the same month a year earlier.

The number of passengers flying to and from continental Europe increased 11 per cent during the month to almost 1.3 million. Almost 860,000 flew to and from the UK, up 4 per cent.

In addition, transatlantic traffic rose 26 per cent compared to October 2015 with more than 291,000 passengers.

Dublin Airport said it welcomed almost 24 million passengers in the first 10 months of the year, a 12 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

Elsewhere, Lufthansa said it is to launch a new route from Shannon Airport to Frankfurt next summer.

The service, which will operate on Saturday’s from April 29th to October 29th, is the second new service to be announced at the airport in just over four weeks.

SAS announced a new Stockholm-Shannon service, commencing 2017.

Matthew Thomas, chief executive of the airport, which currently has direct flights to 35 destinations in 11 countries, welcomed the new route.

