Dublin Airport begins work on new runway

Work is under way on Dublin Airport’s new €320 million runway, according to its chief executive, Kevin Toland.

Speaking to the Institute of International and European Affairs on Tuesday, Mr Toland said that the airport recently began clearing and preparing the site for the new facility to the north of its existing runway.

The airport’s owner, State company DAA, is likely to award the main contract to build the runway in coming months and construction of the airstrip itself could start some time around mid year.

DAA already has planning for the runway, but wants to alter a number of conditions limiting flights at night and particularly early in the morning, one of its busiest periods.

The company is preparing an environmental impact statement that will accompany its application to change these conditions and hopes to complete this shortly.

Some local groups oppose the airport’s bid to alter the original planning conditions.