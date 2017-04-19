Demand for Chinese visas from Irish business travellers rises

Business destinations

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA) has published a report for the first quarter of 2017 showing where Irish business travellers are going. Topping the list for visa applications were China with 26 per cent, India with 15 per cent, Russia with 10 per cent and tying for fourth place, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. The IEA has also seen growing interest from companies in doing business in Algeria, Iran and Sudan.

City stays

Irish aparthotel operator Staycity has opened its 10th city location in Lyon. The new purpose-built 144-unit development is in the 7th arrondissement of the city. Lyon is known as the gourmet capital of France and Staycity offers studio and one-bedroom apartments with a 24-hour reception, wifi and fully-equipped kitchens. Staycity operates more than 1,700 units in Dublin, various UK cities as well as Paris and Marseille.

Freshen up

A Plaza Premium arrivals lounge has opened at Heathrow Terminal 4 and offers travellers a place to have a shower, eat something healthy and catch up on emails. It costs £35 (€42) for two-hours use and that includes food and beverages. Plaza operates lounges around the globe, some at departures and some at arrivals. It recently won the contract to operate Cathay Pacific first- and business-class lounges.

Tracking flights

Malaysia Airlines announced this week that it will be one of the first airlines to have 100 per cent global flight tracking in real time. The tracking system will be delivered by SitaOnAir’s Aircom FlightTracker. Airlines have been mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to have tracking at least every 15 minutes on all aircraft by November 2018, with a further mandate for minute-by-minute tracking by January 2021.

