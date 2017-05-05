Delta Air Lines apologises for forcing family off flight

US Senate committee has held a hearing on the industry’s customer service failures

Company said it had contacted the couple to refund their travel and provide additional compensation

Company said it had contacted the couple to refund their travel and provide additional compensation

 

Delta Air Lines apologised on Thursday after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting passengers.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement it was “sorry for the unfortunate experience,” a day after Brian and Brittany Schear posted a video online showing them being told to leave a flight or be arrested during a dispute over a seat they had bought for their teenage son.

“Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologise,” said the airline.

It said it had contacted the couple to refund their travel and provide additional compensation.

The apology came the same day members of a US Senate committee held a hearing on the industry’s customer service failures and issued harsh criticism of airline fees, disputes with passengers and the lack of competition in the heavily consolidated sector.

The video posted on YouTube by the California couple shows Brian Schear arguing with a police officer and a Delta employee as he sat on Flight 2222 waiting to depart from Maui to Los Angeles.

The dispute was about whether Shear was allowed to use a seat he had originally purchased for his teenage son for his toddler son and whether the toddler needed to be in a car seat or sit on the lap of an adult.

“You will hear them lie to me numerous times to get my son out of the seat. The end result was we were all kicked off the flight,” Shear wrote in the caption.

“They oversold the flight. When will this all stop?”

The Schears stayed at a hotel before flying home the next day.

The Delta incident came nearly a month after United Continental Holdings sparked outrage when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight by his hands. The airline reached a settlement with the passenger last month.

Southwest Airlines Co said after that incident it would stop overbooking its flights.

American Airlines Group experienced another public relations fiasco last month when a video showing an onboard clash over a baby stroller went viral.

-Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.