Death occurs of travel trade pioneer Gillian Bowler

Gillian Bowler, one of the best-known figures in Irish business, has died following an illness. She was 64.

Ms Bowler was most closely associated with Budget Travel, the agency that she started from a small premises above a flower shop on Baggot Street in Dublin.

She grew the business by introducing new holiday destinations to the Irish public, making it the number one travel agency in the Republic and earning the respect of her industry and her customers along the way.

It expanded to a network of 30 Budget Travel shops around the State and employed 350 people. Ms Bowler and her husband Harry Snyder became influential figures in the travel industry on the back of its success.

Profile

Her public profile grew alongside that of her company, and she featured frequently in newspapers, TV and radio.

Ms Bowler chaired the pensions and banking group, Irish Life and Permanent between 2004 and 2011, leading the board through the aftermath of the financial crisis.