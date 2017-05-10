Dalata says trading marginally ahead of expectations

Ireland’s largest hotel operator Dalata has said trading performance in the first four months of the year has been marginally ahead of expectations.

The listed group, which is holding its annual general meeting in Dublin on Wednesday, said it continues to look for opportunities to purchase the freehold interest of some of its existing hotels in Ireland. It is also seeking to expand the Clayton and Maldron brands in the UK.

Dalata said revenue per available room (RevPar) growth in its Dublin and regional Ireland properties was in line with expectations, with stronger growth in its London and Northern Ireland portfolios.

The provincial UK properties are marginally ahead of expectations, the group added.

“Management is very satisfied with the trading performance of the group’s hotel portfolio in the first four months of the year. The outlook remains positive for the markets in which we operate,” chairman John Hennessy said.

The group said progress continues to be made on its development pipeline of over 1,200 new hotel rooms. Construction of the Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Maldron Hotel Kevin Street, Maldron Hotel Belfast and Maldron Hotel Newcastle is underway and progressing on target and within budget. Construction of the 140-room extension at Clayton Dublin Airport is to commence later this month and will get underway at the new Maldron hotel in Cork later this year.

There are also extensions planned for the Maldron Hotel Parnell Square, Maldron Hotel Sandy Road and Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge.

“Investment in the Clayton and Maldron brands continues with a targeted capital refurbishment programme and brand awareness campaigns,” Mr Hennessy added.