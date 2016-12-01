Conrad Hotel sees profits double to €2.17m

Profits at the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin doubled to €2.17 million last year, according to figures just published.

Accounts lodged by Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors Ltd show that the Conrad turned over €15.25 million in 2015, more than 15 per cent ahead of the €13 million sales recorded the previous year.

Its pretax surplus was €2.3 million while profit for the financial year was €2.17 million, doubling the €1.04 million that the company earned in 2014.

Refurbishment

The Conrad began an €8 million refurbishment earlier this year that will involve a makeover for its entrance area and a refurbishment of its 192 bedrooms.

Hilton Worldwide and a Dublin-based regulated investor, the Cashel Fund own 47.8 per cent each of the Conrad while life and pension group, Aviva, owns the balance.