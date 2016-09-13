Competition commission to investigate motor insurance providers

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued summonses to motor insurance providers compelling them to appear before them to give evidence regarding suspected breaches of competition law in the sector.

The commission is undertaking an investigation into possible breaches in which industry participants have openly signalled up-coming increases in premiums.

Commenting on the issuing of summonses, the body’s chairwoman Isolde Goggin said that statements signally price hikes could results in “a degree of unspoken coordination” between rivals.

“Statements by senior industry players have raised serious suspicion as to whether there is a link between these messages and subsequent price increases. The evidence collected through both the witness summonses and the information requests will assist us in establishing whether there has been a breach of competition law,” she said.

The commission’s move comes amid growing anger over a series of price hikes of up to 40 per cent by insurers in recent months. The cost of car insurance is reported to have climbed by 70 per cent over the last three years.

Separately, Irish road hauliers are looking to purchase motor insurance in the European single market in order to avoid rocketing increases and a lack of competition in Ireland.

Speaking at the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach on Tuesday morning, Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), asked why road hauliers are not allowed access the European single market for insurance as commercial entities, noting that there is “no competition” in the Irish market at present.

“There is nothing competitive about the underwriters we have in this market - unless we bring in another 10 that won’t change,” she said. Ms Murphy added that about 43 per cent of trucks in Ireland now have foreign registered plates, while about 30 per cent of Irish operators are now based abroad.

Legal costs were another issue raised at the committee. Paul Redmond, chief executive of the Car Rental Council, said that the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, which was established over a decade ago, has led to more legal representation.

The cost of claims is another concern.

“There’s no reason why whiplash injuries in Ireland should pay multiples of damages paid in the UK and the continent,” Neil McDonnell, general manager of the Freight Transport Association Ireland said, adding that another issue is serious fraudsters falsifying claims.

Joe Herron of the Irish Taxi Drivers’ Federation said prohibitive quotes are a challenge. While taxi drivers can bring a complaint to the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland if they’re refused a quote three times, if the quote is prohibitive they can’t bring this as a complaint.

“The problem really is that there are only three insurance companies that will quote us,” he said.