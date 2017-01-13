Cityjet to fly routes for Brussels Airlines

Irish carrier Cityjet will fly a number of routes for Brussels Airlines beginning next April under an agreement reached by the pair.

Under its terms, Brussels will sign up three Cityjet Sukhoi SS100 Superjets and their crews - an arrangement known as a wet lease- to operate a series of routes for it from April.

Cityjet confirmed it will be providing three of the Sukhoi craft, which it acquired last year, to Brussels Airlines. It is not yet clear which routes it will fly.

Talks between Cityjet and Brussels on a possible wet-leasing deal have been going on since late last year.

The Irish airline, led by executive chairman and founder, Pat Byrne, plans to grow its business by expanding its wet-leasing and contracing operations.

It already operates its own network, offering services connecting Ireland, Britain and western Europe.

Brussels is phasing out the use of 100-seater planes from its fleet and replacing them with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Instead it plans to hire other carriers to operate routes best suited to 100-seater craft.