Cityjet to fly routes for Brussels Airlines

Irish carrier to provide craft and crew under deal agreed this week

Barry O'Halloran

Cityjet will provide three Sukhoi aircraft to Brussels Airlines. Photograph: iStock

Cityjet will provide three Sukhoi aircraft to Brussels Airlines. Photograph: iStock

 

Irish carrier Cityjet will fly a number of routes for Brussels Airlines beginning next April under an agreement reached by the pair.

Under its terms, Brussels will sign up three Cityjet Sukhoi SS100 Superjets and their crews - an arrangement known as a wet lease- to operate a series of routes for it from April.

Cityjet confirmed it will be providing three of the Sukhoi craft, which it acquired last year, to Brussels Airlines. It is not yet clear which routes it will fly.

Talks between Cityjet and Brussels on a possible wet-leasing deal have been going on since late last year.

The Irish airline, led by executive chairman and founder, Pat Byrne, plans to grow its business by expanding its wet-leasing and contracing operations.

It already operates its own network, offering services connecting Ireland, Britain and western Europe.

Brussels is phasing out the use of 100-seater planes from its fleet and replacing them with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Instead it plans to hire other carriers to operate routes best suited to 100-seater craft.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.