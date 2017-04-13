Cityjet to establish a base at Tallinn Airport

Dublin-based regional carrier is recruiting for crew to be based in the Estonian capital

Barry O'Halloran

A Cityjet aircraft

Irish airline Cityjet is expanding into Estonia by establishing a base at Tallinn Airport.

The Dublin-based regional carrier confirmed that it is recruiting for crew to be based in the Baltic country’s capital.

A number of its aircraft already overnight there, so the company has decided that it makes sense to establish it as a base.

Cityjet recently exercised an option to buy four partly Irish-manufactured CRJ900 aircraft from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier. It intends that the craft will operate under wet lease – a deal whereby one airline supplies aircraft and crew to another – for Scandinavian carrier SAS. The order is worth about €435 million on the basis of current list prices for the craft.

The CRJ900’s centre fuselage and wing components are manufactured in Bombardier’s Belfast facility.

Cityjet is expanding its business through providing wet-lease services to larger carriers.

