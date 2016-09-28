Cityjet staff in limited industrial action in Dublin Airport

Irish Cityjet crew and pilots, represented by Unite, rejected a pay offer from the airline

Barry O'Halloran

The work-to-rule action means that pilots will not switch from one scheduled flight to another should Cityjet require them to do so.

The work-to-rule action means that pilots will not switch from one scheduled flight to another should Cityjet require them to do so.

 

A number of Cityjet staff at Dublin Airport are taking limited industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Irish Cityjet crew and pilots, represented by trade union Unite, rejected a pay offer from the airline last month.

The union confirmed on Wednesday that as a result they are currently operating a work-to-rule that involves allowing the company less flexibility with rostering.

Cityjet did not comment on the dispute, but a spokesman said that none of its its services had been disrupted.

The union’s action means that pilots will not switch from one scheduled flight to another should Cityjet require them to do so.

Unite said that the action had been under way for a number of days and that it was begining to have an impact. The union said that the dispute is over the company’s refusal to go to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve a dispute over a claim for a pay increase.

The company said last month that the issue of pay and conditions had been before the WRC for some time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.