CityJet seeks role for Workplace Relations Commission in dispute

Pilots threaten to ground aircraft in dispute over pay and plans to open Amsterdam base

Mark Hilliard

CityJet pilots began limited industrial action in September. Photograph: iStock

CityJet has called on the Workplace Relations Committee (WRC) to intervene in a pilot dispute that has threatened to ground the carrier this Christmas.

On Monday, the Unite union said 82 per cent of the airline’s pilots it represented voted to strike in the coming weeks, although it has yet to set any dates for stoppages.

The dispute centres around pay and plans to open a base in Amsterdam. Pilots began limited industrial action in September, and said the company had refused to have the issue referred to the WRC.

On Thursday, CityJet released a statement saying it was now doing exactly that, and called for a halt to any industrial action.

“Although we envisage no disruption to our services we have been in contact with the WRC today in order to engage with Unite to see if a solution to this dispute can be found,” it said.

“We would anticipate that following this request to the WRC, that Unite would suspend all industrial action, including work-to-rule and potential strike dates. We are available to engage with the WRC and pilots to resolve matters.”

