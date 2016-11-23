CityJet pilots defer planned airline strike

Unite members defer Thursday’s action but have more strike days planned in run up to Christmas

Aine McMahon

A planned strike by CityJet pilots scheduled for Thursday has been deferred. Photograph: Getty images

A planned strike by CityJet pilots scheduled for Thursday has been deferred.

Trade union Unite, which represents pilots working for Dublin-based airline CityJet, Wednesday evening announced that it is deferring the strike action following talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the subsequent issuing of a proposal which Unite has accepted.

CityJet and Unite met at the WRC today in an effort to end a deadlock over pilots’ pay that has seen some of its flight crews on limited industrial action at its Dublin base since September.

Last week pilots voted in favour of a strike, and the union subsequently set Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th, as the first of 13 strike days between now and Christmas.

Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley said:“While Unite awaits the Labour Court hearing on the pay dispute, we hope for meaningful engagement with CityJet on the other outstanding matters”.

