CityJet named European regional airline of the year

Europe’s regional carriers have named Irish-based CityJet Airline of the Year - Silver in recognition of its efforts to rebuild the business.

The European Regions Airline Association announced the award to the Irish carrier at its general assembly in Madrid, Spain, late on Wednesday.

The association referenced CityJet’s gains, including winning a contract to operate services for Scandinavian Airlines and beginning its fleet renewal through deals between Bombardier and SuperJet.

CityJet’s chief executive, Pat Byrne, described the award as a great honour. “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of all 850 members of the CityJet team,” he said.

The airline runs a fleet of 28 craft on its scheduled services, which include a hub at London City Airport. It has also grown its charter and leasing services.