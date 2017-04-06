Christoph Mueller tipped for top job at Abu Dhabi-based Etihad

Ex-Aer Lingus boss said to be lead candidate to succeed James Hogan at the airline

Updated: 4 minutes ago
Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Former Aer Lingus boss Christoph Mueller. Photograph: Reuters/Joe Skipper/

Former Aer Lingus boss Christoph Mueller is said to be in running to succeed James Hogan at Etihad.

According to a report in Handelsblatt, Mr Mueller, who is credited with rescuing the fortunes of the Irish carrier and more recently Malaysian Airlines after two disasters in 2014, is the lead candidate.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline refused to comment on the speculation but an announcement is expected within days.

Mr Mueller has been chief digital officer rival Persian Gulf carrier Emirates since last September.

Etihad is under pressure to adapt to slowing growth after years of rapid expansion. In February, Etihad said it was conducting a company-wide strategic review and that Mr Hogan would step down in the second half of 2017.

The review could include adjustments to the network of equity partnerships with other carriers that Hogan used to engineer Etihad’s rapid growth.

Two of the major European airlines in which Etihad has invested, Air Berlin and Alitalia, are losing money, adding to pressure on Etihad’s earnings caused by slowing growth in the Middle East’s aviation market.

Additional reporting Reuters

