Center Parcs awards first major contract for Longford village

Holiday company Center Parcs has awarded its first major contract ahead of the construction of its Longford holiday village.

The company, which is building a €233 million village at Newcastle Wood in Co Longford, has given an infrastructure contract to Limerick-based Roadbridge Civil Engineering & Building Contractors, which will comprise earthworks, road and path networks, utilities, drainage system, the lake and building platforms.

Development works are expected to begin in May, with work on the holiday village set for completion in two years. The finished project will cater for up to 2,500 guests, with 500 lodges, more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities, a spa, restaurants and cafés, and a subtropical swimming environment.

During the construction phase, the center Parcs project will create aabout 750 jobs, with up to 1,000 permanent staff once it opens for business.

“This represents another significant milestone for Center Parcs in Ireland and I am really excited about commencing the construction phase of our project,” said Martin Dalby, chief executive of Center Parcs. “We said from the very outset that we would be looking to work with an Irish partner to construct our new village in County Longford. ”

Two other major contracts are still to be awarded, including for the main buildings and accommodation, which will go to tender later in the year.

The holiday village was approved in February last year, but a number of appelas were lodged to the development.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the project in July, with 21 conditions that include a requirement for a biodiversity action plan and a financial contribution towards public infrastructure.