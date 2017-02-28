CarTrawler signs deal with JustFly

Irish online travel agent targets growth with new deal with North American travel firm

Ciara O'Brien

CarTrawler’s chief commercial officer Aileen O’Mahony: “Like CarTrawler, Justfly.com operates at the forefront of online retailing innovation by constantly investing in technology.”

CarTrawler’s chief commercial officer Aileen O’Mahony: “Like CarTrawler, Justfly.com operates at the forefront of online retailing innovation by constantly investing in technology.”

 

Irish-headquartered CarTrawler has signed a new deal with online travel agency JustFly to provide access to rental cars.

North American based JustFly has partnerships with more than 400 airlines. The company was set up in 2014 and is owned by Momentum Ventures.

JustFly chief executive Ryan Branston said the company was aiming to grow, and the CarTrawler partnership was a step in the right direction.

Backed by BC Partners and Insight Venture Partners, CarTrawler is used by about 100 international airlines and 2,000 travel retailers around the world.

“Like CarTrawler, Justfly. com operates at the forefront of online retailing innovation by constantly investing in technology and by using data to understand the customer and offer a more personalised experience,” said Aileen O’Mahony, Chief Commercial Officer of CarTrawler. “This new partnership will provide JustFly customers with an efficient, integrated and end-to-end car hire and ground transportation solution.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.