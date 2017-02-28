CarTrawler signs deal with JustFly

Irish-headquartered CarTrawler has signed a new deal with online travel agency JustFly to provide access to rental cars.

North American based JustFly has partnerships with more than 400 airlines. The company was set up in 2014 and is owned by Momentum Ventures.

JustFly chief executive Ryan Branston said the company was aiming to grow, and the CarTrawler partnership was a step in the right direction.

Backed by BC Partners and Insight Venture Partners, CarTrawler is used by about 100 international airlines and 2,000 travel retailers around the world.

“Like CarTrawler, Justfly. com operates at the forefront of online retailing innovation by constantly investing in technology and by using data to understand the customer and offer a more personalised experience,” said Aileen O’Mahony, Chief Commercial Officer of CarTrawler. “This new partnership will provide JustFly customers with an efficient, integrated and end-to-end car hire and ground transportation solution.”