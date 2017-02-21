Cantillon: Norwegian airline cleared for Ireland-US takeoff

FAA go-ahead means Scandinavian-owned carrier can start low-cost transatlantic flights

Norwegian Air International will fly from Cork and Shannon to secondary airports in the US, and prices could be as low as €59. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Norwegian Air International will fly from Cork and Shannon to secondary airports in the US, and prices could be as low as €59. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

 

It is beginning to look like there is no going back for Norwegian Air International’s plans to fly from Cork and Shannon to the US. Over the weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US regulator, cleared the Scandinavian-owned, Irish-registered airline, meaning that it now has both a foreign carrier’s permit from the Department of Transportation and authorisation from the body that oversees safety.

The FAA’s decision to sign off on the airline’s application means that Norwegian is through another key regulatory step on the route to launching the flights. It also means that it can announce route details and begin selling tickets. Shortly after the authority announced its ruling, it began to emerge that Norwegian could begin this within days.

Ticket prices could be as low as €59, although it is unlikely that the airline will sell large numbers of seats at this rate. It is also thought that it will launch a Cork-Boston service first, following this with flights from Shannon, Belfast and possibly Dublin. It could begin New York services next year.

Low-cost services

Its parent, Norwegian Air Shuttle, wants to use the Irish-registered and based subsidiary to launch low-cost services connecting European cities with the US and Asia, mimicking the Ryanair model, but applying it to long-haul flights rather than shorter distances.

In much the same way as Ryanair did when it began to expand seriously in the 1990s, Norwegian intends flying to secondary airports in the US from Europe, as these will help keep its costs down.

Last week it confirmed that it has chosen Stewart Airport, about 60km north of New York city, as a base. Some reports say that its Boston services will land at TF Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, about 112km south of the Massachusetts city.

Norwegian has not confirmed that it will be using either Stewart or Rhode Island for its Irish routes, but it has said that it will be flying to secondary airports. Whether or not these will prove attractive to Irish travellers remains to be seen. But it looks like it will be “game on” soon as a new competitor enters the transatlantic market.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.