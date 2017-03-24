Bus Éireann strike: How are transport services affected in your area ?

More than 100,000 Bus Éireann passengers and thousands of Irish Rail users faced disruption travelling on Friday due to an all out strike by Bus Éireann.

Irish Rail is not part of the strike, which Bus Éireann workers began at midnight, but its staff will not cross picket lines at stations where their services are shared with Bus Éireann.

About 100,000 Bus Éireann passengers will be affected, including about 1,500 children who use the school transport scheme.

Irish Rail services on the Cork Commuter line, the Waterford to Limerick Junction route, Limerick to Galway and the Limerick to Ballybrophy routes have all been cancelled.

There will be limited services between Dublin and Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Waterford. The Dart, Dublin commuter trains, Belfast and Westport services were among those operating a full schedule.

Sligo

Many commuters in Co Sligo were left stranded on Friday as early morning trains were cancelled as a knock on affect of the Bus Éireann dispute.

It is one of a number of locations where the train and bus stations are side by side and where pickets were expected to hit rail services.

Mayor of Sligo Cllr Marie Casserly (Ind) said the sudden nature of the industrial action had left many people ill prepared and would cause a lot of stress.

The 5.45am and 9am train services from Sligo to Connolly were cancelled.

Cllr Casserly said the focus had to be on the need to subsidise the bus service.

“This is a nightmare,” she said. “People have hospital appointments in Dublin which they won’t be able to keep. Because it is happening at the weekend there are going to be a lot of students who wanted to travel home, who are now stranded. It is very short notice. People had no chance to make alternative plans”.

Cllr Casserly said it was vital that the Department of Social Protection increased the subsidy it paid to Bus Éireann.

“Every bus service in Europe gets a proper subsidy . If we want a public service, we the tax payers have to be prepared to pay for it,” she said.

The 8am service from Connolly station Dublin to Sligo will now terminate in Longford , according to Irish Rail.

Full list of Irish Rail service updates

There will be limited services on the following routes:

Dublin/Cork, Dublin/Limerick, Dublin/Galway, Dublin/Sligo, Dublin/Waterford, Dublin/Rosslare

Cork route

- Heuston to Cork: 07:00hrs, 08:00hrs, 09:00hrs, 12:00hrs, 14:00hrs services will operate to Mallow only.

- Cork to Heuston - 10:44hrs, 11:44hrs and 12:44hrs services will operate from Mallow only.

- 23:15hrs Heuston to Cork/Limerick (match special) cannot be guaranteed.

Waterford route

-Services operating between Heuston and Kilkenny only.

Sligo route

- Limited and curtailed service with no trains serving Sligo Station.

- 08:00hrs Connolly/Sligo will operate to Longford only.

Galway route

- 07:40hrs Galway to Heuston will operate.

- 23:25 Heuston to Galway (match special) cannot be guaranteed.

There will be no services on the following routes:

Cork Commuter, Waterford to Limerick Junction, Limerick to Galway, Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh, Tralee to Mallow

The following services are cancelled:

- 05.30 Galway to Heuston

- 05.45 Sligo to Connolly

- 05.50 Cork to Heuston