British Airways “working” to compensate passengers grounded by systems failure

Aer Lingus grew business in May according to parent’s figures

Barry O'Halloran

International Airlines Group (IAG) chief executive Willie Walsh, who has suggested that the British Airways IT shutdown which left 75,000 bank holiday travellers stranded may have been caused by human error.

International Airlines Group (IAG) chief executive Willie Walsh, who has suggested that the British Airways IT shutdown which left 75,000 bank holiday travellers stranded may have been caused by human error.

 

British Airways’s is “working hard” to compensate passengers hit by the systems failure that grounded almost 700 flights, its parent International Airlines Group (IAG) says.

A power failure that hit internal British Airways systems forced the airline to cancel 672 flights over the weekend May 27th and 28th, affecting about 75,000 passengers and leaving it with an estimated £150 million compensation bill.

Speaking in Mexico, Willie Walsh, chief executive officer of parent IAG, pointed to human error as the cause for of the failure. An engineer had disconnected a power supply at a data center near London’s Heathrow airport, causing a surge that resulted in major damage when it was reconnected, Mr Walsh told reporters. The engineer in question had been authorized to be on site, but not “to do what he did,” Mr Walsh said, according to BBC. He added that an independent investigation into the problem would now be carried out. IAG confirmed the comments.

IAG said that an independent investigation would examine every aspect of the failure. “British Airways is working hard to compensate affected passengers as quickly as possible,” it added.

A number of Irish passengers suffered as a result, although Aer Lingus, which is part of IAG, was able to offer alternative flights to some of those hit. British Airways had to cancel eight flights from Dublin Airport as a result.

The group, which also owns Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling, said that total passenger numbers grew 2.6 per cent in May to 9.1 million from 8.9 million during the same month last year.

IAG’s four airlines carried 39 million people in the first five months of the year, 4.9 per cent more than the 37.2 million that they during the same period in 2016.

Figures for Aer Lingus show that its business grew 10.6 per cent in May and grew 13.7 per cent over the first five months of the year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.