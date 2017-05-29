British Airways shifts to tallying cost of IT fiasco

With British Airways’ operations largely back to normal following a weekend of massive cancellations, the airline’s focus now shifts to tallying the costs and causes of the fiasco.

The UK carrier scrapped almost 600 flights since Saturday due to a computer failure and is still processing thousands of passengers who missed flights or lost their luggage. The crisis puts the spotlight on chief executive Alex Cruz, who took charge a year ago to lift profit as the carrier struggles to fend off budget rivals. The weekend breakdown raises questions over his aggressive cost-cutting strategy.

“Coming after a spate of other issues, the bad PR and potential reputational aftermath will likely hit future revenues beyond the likely material impact,” Damian Brewer, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. “It is tempting but increasingly questionable to view this as a one-off.”

Images of thousands of stranded passengers coursed through social media in the latest mess to hit the embattled global aviation industry. This year alone, airlines have been caught by United Airlines’ dragging fiasco, mass cancellations at Delta Air Lines, the US’s laptop ban and restrictions on travel from majority-Muslim countries.

It’s also not the first problem involving British Airways. Last September, a computer network failure brought down British Airways’ check-in system, causing worldwide service delays, while earlier this month, London Gatwick airport reported problems with its baggage-sorting system. One British Airways’ staff union blamed this weekend’s outage on outsourcing of IT jobs, which the airline has denied, according to the Sun newspaper.

The PR disaster also hits British Airways as it faces increasing competition on lucrative transatlantic routes. Low-cost competitor Norwegian Air is ramping up service to the US, while Ryanair is increasing feeder operations to connect with long-haul flights.

Cruz joined International Consolidated Airlines Group’s British Airways after running the group’s Spanish budget unit Vueling for more than nine years, with a mission to boost margins. Measures in his four-year program at BA include cutting almost 700 back-office jobs, as well as maintenance posts, outsourcing some technology operations and switching to paid-for food on short-haul flights.

While Cruz helped Vueling expand into Spain’s second-biggest airline, the airline suffered repeated flight cancellations and delays in the summer of 2016 due to a lack of available aircraft and crews. Vueling was the only airline in IAG’s portfolio where profit declined last year.

This weekend’s outage could cost British Airways £82 million (€94 million), according to Goodbody Stockbrokers, which estimates that about 1,200 flights were affected and that 171,000 passengers qualify for damages. That would reduce IAG’s operating profit in 2017 by about 2.7 per cent, Goodbody estimates.

The disruption coincided with the start of the annual end-of-May Bank Holiday weekend in the UK, as well as the three-day Memorial Day weekend regarded as the unofficial start of summer in the US. The airline’s shares fell as much as 3.8 per cent.

“British Airways’ IT failure over the weekend is clearly a PR nightmare,” Mark Simpson, an analyst at Goodbody, said in a note. It will require “a real focus in terms of handling customer’s complaints and compensations claims in order to rebuild trust and confidence with the public.”

- (Bloomberg)