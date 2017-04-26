Boeing profits rise 19% despite drop in revenue

World’s biggest maker of jetliners expects to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017

Company’s core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.01 per share from $1.74 a year earlier

Company’s core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.01 per share from $1.74 a year earlier

 

Boeing reported a 19 per cent rise in quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast for commercial airplane deliveries.

The world’s biggest maker of jetliners said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017.

Boeing earned $1.45 billion, or $2.34 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31st, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.01 per share from $1.74 a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.3 per cent to $20.98 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 169 from 176.

-Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.