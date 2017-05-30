BA left with financial headache and battered reputation

Cantillon: estimates of compensation likely to be due to customers run to £150m

British Airways passengers waiting at Heathrow airport in London following the IT failure that ground almost 600 flights. Photograph: EPA/Andy Rain

British Airways passengers waiting at Heathrow airport in London following the IT failure that ground almost 600 flights. Photograph: EPA/Andy Rain

 

British Airways (BA) is one of the world’s best-known airlines, but its image for quality and service took a hammering at the weekend when it was forced to ground almost 600 flights following a technology failure.

An as yet undetermined number of Irish people were hit alongside hundreds of thousands who were left hanging around Heathrow, Gatwick and other airports over the weekend.

Estimates of the compensation likely to be due to those customers run to £150 million (€172.5m), leaving the carrier with a financial headache as well as a battered reputation.

Very quickly critics trained their sights on chief executive Alex Cruz, the former head of BA’s sister International Airlines’ Group (IAG) carrier Vueling, who took the helm at the British company a little over a year ago and has since presided over a tough cost-cutting programme.

However, it is a little early to be apportioning blame to anyone. According to Cruz, the cause was a power surge that hit messaging across BA’s IT systems. The problem occurred at a local data centre so it is hard to see how he could have any control over that.

A lot of the anger is at how the airline handled the situation as it unfolded on Saturday. He may yet have to shoulder some blame for that, but with its systems down it might well be that there were difficulties in communicating with frontline staff and with customers themselves.

A lot of commentators are blaming his cuts, particularly lay-offs, which they say saw experienced staff leave and the outsourcing of IT to India, for the weekend’s problem. In an interview with the BBC, Cruz stressed that those factors were not responsible “in this instance”.

Presumably BA, its board and parent IAG are going to carry out a fairly detailed postmortem of the whole affair. Whether or not heads roll, the airline has a job on its hands to undo the damage to its image.

The situation was not without its ironies either. Lots of pro-Brexit media in Britain carefully outlined details of the compensation to which passengers were entitled following the cancellations under EU rules. Some even pointed out that those regulations were brought in by their favourite pantomime villains in Brussels.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.