Avolon to buy CIT’s aircraft leasing business for $10bn

Transaction will transform Dublin firm into the third-largest aircraft lessor in the world

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Ray Conner, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, with Dómhnall Slattery, chief executive of Avolon. Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon has agreed to buy the leasing business of CIT Group for $10 billion (€9 billion).

The transaction will transform the Irish firm into the third-largest aircraft leasing entity in the world with a fleet of 910 aircraft worth an estimated $43 billion.

In a statement, Avolon said it would pay $10 billion for the $9.4 billion net asset value of CIT Group’s leasing unit, representing a premium of 6.7 per cent.

The deal will be funded by a combination of Avolon’s cash, new equity contributed from HNA Group-controlled Bohai Leasing, which acquired Avolon for $2.6 billion last year, and debt financing of $8.5 billion.

The deal will make Avolon will be four times larger than it was 10 months ago when it de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange.

”From a standing start we will have built Avolon into a leading global player in six years,” Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said.

“We are delighted to announce an agreement to acquire the CIT aircraft leasing platform. It is a strong business with an excellent reputation in the market,2 he said.

“While this transaction is strategically compelling and will double the scale of Avolon, it is not the summit of our ambition. Avolon has a strong brand, a best-in-class fleet, a proven business model and a long-term strategic shareholder committed to the sector,” he added.

Bohai chief exectuve Chris Jin said: “ The Avolon team has already delivered remarkable growth in building a new platform into a leading industry franchise. They are now taking a further exciting step towards our collective goal to become a true global leader in transport finance..”

