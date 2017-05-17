Avolon delivers first Boeing 737 Max to Malaysia’s Malindo Air

Regulators clear new model to fly after source of engine part flaw identified

The 737 Max is the latest model of the single aisle Boeing craft used on mainly short-haul routes around the world

The 737 Max is the latest model of the single aisle Boeing craft used on mainly short-haul routes around the world

 

Irish aircraft lessor Avolon delivered the world’s first Boeing 737 Max to Malindo Air, part of the southeast Asian conglomerate, Lion Group.

The 737 Max is the latest model of the single aisle Boeing craft used on mainly short-haul routes around the world and is predicted to become one of the biggest-selling planes produced by the US aerospace giant.

Avolon delivered the craft to the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based Malindo at a ceremony at Boeing’s centre in Seattle, Oregon in the northwestern US. The airline is the first to have taken commercial delivery of the model.

More fuel efficient

Representatives of the Irish company, Boeing, Malindo and the craft’s engine manufacturer CFM took part.

The Max is designed to be more fuel efficient and to carry larger numbers of passengers over longer distances. Avolon intends to deliver 60 of the craft between now and 2021.

Production of the craft hit a snag last week when a flaw was discovered in a part in a small number of engines. Regulators have since cleared the craft to fly and the source of the problem has been tracked down.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.