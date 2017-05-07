Aviation recruitment firm creates 80 new jobs as part of Irish expansion

Aviation recruitment specialist CAE Parc plans to create 80 new jobs as part of an expansion of its Irish operation.

The company said the posts, 30 of which will come on stream this year, would be for recruitment consultants to service the pilot recruitment needs of airlines.

The jobs will be created across the company’s Dublin and Shannon offices over the next three years.

Headquartered in Dublin and with offices in Shannon, Dallas, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh city, the firm specialises in the provision of technical services to the aircraft leasing industry, and already employs more than 100 staff.

The company is aiding Scandinavian airline SAS to recruit staff for its new Irish subsidiary, which will begin flying between Spain, Britain and the airline’s northern European home market later this year.

Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said: “Over the next 20 years, the aviation industry will need to supply more than one million new aviation personnel.

“The total civil aerospace expenditure is estimated to be worth $5.6 trillion by 2032 and the world’s airlines will need 38,000 new planes to cater for this demand - as well as the crews to operate them,” she said.

Hiring pilots

CAE Parc managing director Frank Collins said airlines around the globe were hiring pilots and other aviation professionals to enable them to grow.

“Our success in recruiting pilots to new and existing customers has resulted in us outgrowing our home of 35 years and moving these modern new premises,” he said.

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “CAE Parc Aviation has had a very active relationship with Enterprise Ireland’s overseas office network over the years, participating in several international trade events.”

She said the Asia Pacific market was the fastest growing aviation market with the global share of passenger traffic at 31 per cent and likely to increase to 42 per cent by 2034, noting that “this is a key region for CAE Parc Aviation”.