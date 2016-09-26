Audi development chief quits after emission scandal reports

Issues with US regulators over 3-litre diesel engines Audi developed remain unresolved

Updated: about 8 hours ago

Stefan Knirsch had served as Audi’s development chief for less than 10 months.

Audi, Volkswagen AG’s most profitable division, lost its second development chief in the wake of the German carmaker’s emissions-cheating scandal afterStefan Knirsch stepped down with immediate effect.

Knirsch (50) is leaving the luxury-car maker in “agreement with the supervisory board,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The executive, who previously ran the brand’s motor and transmission development, had served as Audi’s top engineer for less than 10 months.

The Volkswagen unit did not specify the reasons for Knirsch’s sudden departure. Audi, a critical incubator for technology at Volkswagen, has been a focal point of investigations over the origins of the crisis in recent weeks.

Regulatory issues

Issues with US regulators over 3-litre diesel engines that were developed by Audi remain unresolved, even after a settlement over smaller motors was reached this summer. A comprehensive report by US law firm Jones Day on the emissions manipulation is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Knirsch succeeded Ulrich Hackenberg, who left Audi last year, along with other executives involved in engine development within the Volkswagen group. Hackenberg was a close confidant of former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn, who was forced out days after the scandal erupted in September 2015.

