Almost 33m passengers travelled through Irish airports last year

Passenger numbers up 10.3% with majority of travellers passing through Dublin airport

More than 247,000 flights were handled by Ireland’s five main airports last year, of which 204,563 were via Dublin

More than 247,000 flights were handled by Ireland’s five main airports last year, of which 204,563 were via Dublin

 

The number of people passing through Irish airports rose 10.3 per cent last year to 32.9 million, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Of the 3.1 million additional passengers travelling in or through Ireland, some 2.8 million, passed through Dublin airport. Overall, 84.6 per cent of all air passengers travelled through the country’s biggest gateway in 2016.

According to the latest data, passenger numbers rose at all Irish airports except Waterford.

More than 247,000 flights were handled by Ireland’s five main airports last year, of which 204,563 were via Dublin. Cork handled 19,908 flights, equivalent to 8 per cent of the total.

The most popular Dublin routes were to London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick and Manchester. The top three routes out of Cork were to London-Heathrow, London-Stansted and Amsterdam.

In Shannon, the main routes were London-Heathrow, London-Stansted and JFK in New York.

Last year, almost nine out of every ten passengers on international flights in the five main airports were travelling to or from Europe. The two most popular countries of origin/destination were Britain and Spain.

Ireland’s main airports handled a total of 146,829 tonnes of freight in 2016, almost all of which was for export.

Dublin Airport’s operator, State-owned DAA, recently announced that a record 2.2 million people used the gateway in March, 2 per cent more than during the same month in 2016.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.