Aircraft lessor Aergo Capital appoints new senior executives

New hires bring experience in aviationleasing and finance to the company

Barry O'Halloran

Aergo chief executive, Fred Browne, described the appointments as significant for its business.

Aircraft lessor, Aergo Capital, has appointed former Pembroke Capital founder Lorraine Carew as head of commercial operations in a number of management changes.

Ms Carew started her career with Guinnes Peat Aviation and subsequently founded Pembroke Capital - now Standard Chartered Bank Aviation Finance.

Most recently she worked with Volito, Babcock & Brown and FPG Amentum. She has more than 30 years’ industry experience.

Aergos also appointing Stan Barnes as its new chief financial officer. He is joining from Standard Chartered Bank Aviation Finance, where he held the same role.

He has nine years’ aviation experienc and a background in financial management in banking and retail.

“Our continued investment in the best people underlines our commitment to the delivery of a quality service for our customers,” he said.

US firm Carval bought Aergo from its founder, businessman Denis O’Brien, two years ago.

