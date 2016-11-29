Airbus Group to cut 934 jobs to lessen bureaucracy

European aircraft-maker Airbus is to cut a net total of 934 jobs as part of a previously announced restructuring aimed at stripping out bureaucracy and simplifying its brand.

Airbus Group said it would be cutting 1,164 jobs while also creating around 230 positions in other areas – confirming details released earlier by a French trade union. The company added it was in “constructive” talks with union partners. Unions had previously expressed fears about job cuts after Airbus outlined plans in September for an internal merger with its aircraft-making arm.

The restructuring is part of a plan to allow Airbus to move away from its complex corporate roots as it prepares for tougher expected competition.

Airbus added on Tuesday that the restructuring would also conclude the company’s moving of its headquarters from Paris and Munich to Toulouse in southern France.

Leaner structures

“With these leaner structures we will improve performance and teamwork across Airbus. Therefore, the integration will ultimately strengthen Airbus in its ability to ensure future competitiveness and to remain a global leader in the aerospace industry,” Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said in a statement.

Airbus shares were up 0.4 per cent in mid-session trading. The stock is down around 3 per cent since the start of this year, roughly in line with a 2 per cent decline of France’s benchmark CAC-40 index over the same period. – Reuters