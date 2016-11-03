Air France-KLM profits drop in wake of terrorist attacks

Chief executive Janaillac aims to cut costs and halt loss of passengers to discount rivals

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Air France-KLM operating profit fell to €737 million from €880 million a year earlier. Photograph: iStock

Air France-KLM said third-quarter earnings slumped 16 per cent as terrorist attacks in Paris and other French cities depressed tourist demand and over-capacity across European markets weighed on air fares.

Operating profit fell to €737 million from €880 million a year earlier, the region’s biggest airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts had predicted a figure of €735 million. Conditions remain tough amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, concern about France as a destination and pressure on unit revenues, a key pricing measure, the company said.

Chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac, who took over on July 4th, will lay out his plans for cutting costs and halting the loss of passengers to discount and Persian Gulf rivals in a presentation on Tuesday afternoon.

Air France-KLM provided no specific guidance for full-year earnings, reiterating only that the drop in unit revenue, combined with a negative currency impact, will more than outweigh fuel savings.

Free cash flow will be between €600 million and €800 million, it said, having previously suggested a range of €600 million to €1 billion.

Analyst forecasts

Industry-wide capacity grew as much as 8 per cent this summer, with no improvement in the commercial environment, chief financial officer Pierre-François Riolacci said in a media briefing.

“There’s lots of uncertainty surrounding the economic rebound, and the geopolitical situation has been worrying, especially with the consequences of terrorist attacks on European destinations, particularly France,” Mr Riolacci said, while adding that the company is content with analyst forecasts suggesting it will remain comfortably profitable for the year.

Mr Riolacci will be replaced as group chief financial officer by Air France unit chief Frederic Gagey when he stands down later this year, with Mr Gagey in turn succeeded by Franck Terner, who was previously executive vice president for engineering and maintenance at the parent company.

Mr Janaillac also becomes chairman of Air France, as well as holding down the same role at Air France-KLM.

The former bus company boss became chief executive after predecessor Alexandre de Juniac quit after three years in the job following a series of high-profile clashes with unions.

Bloomberg

