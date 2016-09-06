Aer Lingus traffic rises nearly 8% to €12m

Aer Lingus traffic was up almost 8 per cent by the end of last month, according to the latest figures from its parent, International Airlines Group (IAG), which bought it a year ago.

Revenue passenger km – a measure of the airline’s traffic – grew 7.8 per cent to €12.7 million over the first eight months of the year. Last month, the figure rose 4 per cent to €2.16 million.

Overall, IAG revenue passenger km rose 5 per cent to €163.3 million in the period to the end of August. Last month it rose 2.7 per cent to €24.5 million.

IAG carried 68 million passengers in the first eight months of the year.

Stripping out the extra numbers supplied by its acquisition of Aer Lingus, it grew numbers by 7 per cent.