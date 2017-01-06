Aer Lingus to operate weekly flights from Cork to Cornwall

Aer Lingus is to operate twice weekly flights from Cork to Cornwall Airport Newquay this summer, it has announced.

The service will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from €34.99 one way including taxes and charges. It will bring to nine the number of Aer Lingus Regional routes from Cork Airport this summer.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, expects to carry more than 330,000 passengers through Cork Airport in 2017, up 7 per cent on 2016.

Stobart Air chief commercial officer Martin Saxton said that the airline was pleased with the expansion of its services.

“The addition of Cornwall Airport Newquay, our ninth route from Cork Airport this summer, reflects the ongoing success of our route network and our Cork services in providing value, choice and key connections for our customers,” he said.

“Cornwall and South West England have a great deal to offer, maintaining their own unique culture and history through numerous heritage and leisure sites, arts and language festivals, and varied cuisine.”

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said Cornwall was an “ideal” destination for a range of holidaymakers.

‘Today’s news is great for anyone from the south of Ireland planning their summer getaway,” he said. “Cornwall is a stunning part of the UK, renowned for its surf and scenery with an abundance of things to see and do.

“The county is home to some unique attractions such as the Eden Project, as well as some delicious traditional British cuisine, making it ideal for families, surfers, sailors and walkers alike, who are seeking a destination closer to home.

“Furthermore, when you consider that the UK is Ireland’s largest market for inbound tourism, the new route enables more opportunity to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East and Wild Atlantic Way.”

Cornwall Airport Newquay managing director Al Titterington said the Irish market was a “key target” for growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cork is an exciting development in our route network offering two way access between Cornwall and southern Ireland,” he said. “This will boost both regions’ tourism industries which is great news.”

Aer Lingus Regional recorded a 19 per cent increase in passenger numbers in December 2016 versus the same period the previous year, making it the airline’s busiest ever Christmas period.