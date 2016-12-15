Aer Lingus to offer 1.1m seats from Cork for summer 2017

Aer Lingus will add an extra 113 flights from Cork Airport next summer, boosting available seats on services to London and sun holiday destinations.

The airline said on Thursday that it will offer a total of 1.1 million seats on flights from the airport in summer 2017.

During peak summer - June, July and August - Aer Lingus will fly five times daily to London Heathrow from Monday to Saturday, offering a total of 319,000 seats.

It will offer a further 319,000 seats on flights to sun destinations such as Alicante, Malago, Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

It will add extra early season flights to Palma and Malaga and late-season services to Las Palmas.

Heathrow

Cork Airport managing director, Niall MacCarthy, welcomed the news. He noted that the Heathrow service is a mainstay of its business for travellers going to London and connecting to elsewhere.

“Our business community particularly will welcome the extra capacity on that key hub,” he said. Mr MacCarthy added that holidaymakers would benefit from extra capacity to sun destinations.

Aer Lingus chief operating officer, Mike Rutter, said that the schedule would ensure the airline remained the leading carrier from Cork and the Munster area generally.

“The Cork-Heathrow route will enjoy greater connectivity with an additional 26,000 seats and during peak summer will operate five daily services during Monday to Saturday,” he said.