Aer Lingus sees operating profit jump to €233m in 2016

Aer Lingus made an operating profit of €233 million for last year, an improvement of €109 million on the previous year, figures from its parent company IAG show .

The airline’s capacity also rose by 9.6 per cent following the introduction of two additional Airbus A330s to support its long haul expansion, which included new destinations such as Los Angeles and Newark in the US.

However, due to what IAG described as “significant industry pressure”, Aer Lingus’s passenger yields were down last year.

The increase in operating profit reflected the benefit of a lower fuel price environment and cost savings, partially offset by the revenue weakness, IAG said.

“Aer Lingus’s cost savings were achieved through efficient growth with higher productivity and from supplier and ownership initiatives leveraged through IAG. This included areas such as catering, cleaning, maintenance, ground handling and aircraft lease extension negotiations,” it said.

IAG, which acquired the Irish airline in 2015, said the Aer Lingus performance reflects a turnaround from prior years, creating a competitive cost base and positioning itself to continue on its growth strategy.

The group reported an 8.6 per cent rise in annual operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.

Operating profit before exceptional items rose to €2.5 billion despite a 1.3 percent fall in revenue to €22.57 billion. The company was hit by an adverse currency impact of €460 million after a slump in the British pound following Britain’s June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

“For the full year, it was a good performance in a challenging environment,” said IAG chief executive Willie Walsh.

IAG said it expected higher operating profit for 2017. The airline group, which also owns British Airways and Spain’s Iberia, said it planned to carry out a share buyback of €500 million this year.