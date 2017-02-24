Aer Lingus sees operating profit jump to €233m in 2016

Airline benefits from lower fuel price environment and cost savings

Updated: 2 minutes ago

 

Aer Lingus made an operating profit of €233 million for last year, an improvement of €109 million on the previous year, figures from its parent company IAG show .

The airline’s capacity also rose by 9.6 per cent following the introduction of two additional Airbus A330s to support its long haul expansion, which included new destinations such as Los Angeles and Newark in the US.

However, due to what IAG described as “significant industry pressure”, Aer Lingus’s passenger yields were down last year.

The increase in operating profit reflected the benefit of a lower fuel price environment and cost savings, partially offset by the revenue weakness, IAG said.

“Aer Lingus’s cost savings were achieved through efficient growth with higher productivity and from supplier and ownership initiatives leveraged through IAG. This included areas such as catering, cleaning, maintenance, ground handling and aircraft lease extension negotiations,” it said.

IAG, which acquired the Irish airline in 2015, said the Aer Lingus performance reflects a turnaround from prior years, creating a competitive cost base and positioning itself to continue on its growth strategy.

The group reported an 8.6 per cent rise in annual operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.

Operating profit before exceptional items rose to €2.5 billion despite a 1.3 percent fall in revenue to €22.57 billion. The company was hit by an adverse currency impact of €460 million after a slump in the British pound following Britain’s June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

“For the full year, it was a good performance in a challenging environment,” said IAG chief executive Willie Walsh.

IAG said it expected higher operating profit for 2017. The airline group, which also owns British Airways and Spain’s Iberia, said it planned to carry out a share buyback of €500 million this year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.