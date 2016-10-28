Aer Lingus parent IAG sees profits dip due to sterling decline

Operating profit at Aer Lingus parent IAG rose by 6.1 per cent in the first nine months of the year, but declined in the third quarter as a result of industrial action and a slump in sterling.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, cut its earnings outlook further after third-quarter operating profit fell 3.6 per cent.

Third quarter operating profits before exceptional items totalled €1.2 billion, versus €1.25 billion in the same period last year. Third quarter revenues fell 4 per cent to €6.4 billion, with passenger revenues down 5.4 per cent to €5.8 billion.

“While strong, these results were affected by a tough operating environment with a very significant negative currency impact of €162 million, primarily due to sterling weakness, and continued disruption due to air traffic control strikes,” said chief executive Willie Walsh.

“Despite this, our unit revenue performance was better than in the second quarter and our quarterly profit after tax was €970 million before exceptional items, an improvement of 9.9 per cent on last year,” he added.

IAG reported operating profits of €1.9 billion for the first nine months, as against €1.8 billion a year earlier.

Total revenues rose 0.9 per cent to €17.2 billion from €17.1 billion. Passenger revenues were 0.4 per cent higher at €15.3 billion.

Pre-tax profits before exceptional items increased 14.5 per cent to €1.7 billion, versus €1.56 billion a year earlier.

Europe’s second-largest airline said group performance during the first nine months was impacted by the Brexit vote, terrorist attacks and industrial action.

“The UK referendum vote to exit the EU resulted in economic uncertainty throughout the second and third quarters of 2016. The group experienced weak trading conditions in June leading up to and following the vote, with an emphasis in premium cabins. The vote to exit also created volatility in the foreign exchange markets,” it said.

Europe’s second-largest airline announced an interim dividend payment of €11 cents per share, a 10 per cent increase on last year.

The group said it expects full-year operating profit to be about €2.5 billion, with “no significant change in its short-term trading.”