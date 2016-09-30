Aer Lingus launches new route to Hartford, Connecticut

Aer Lingus launched its twelfth transatlantic route with a service to Bradley International airport in Hartford, Connecticut, this week, arriving to a fanfare of water cannons and assembled dignitaries. The new route will be the first international link in eight years for the city, self-designated as the ‘Insurance capital of the world’.

KLM had been operating from Hartford to Amsterdam on a joint venture with Northwest until 2008 and withdrew following fuel increases and the global downturn.

A lot of Connecticut’s business is global, leading to pressure from the State’s businesses to secure a new international route. The nearest airports are Boston and New York JFK, both two hours away.

Securing the deal with Aer Lingus involved the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development providing a $9 million (€8 million) stop/loss guarantee for two years and $5 million dollars in fee waivers and marketing incentives.

The Aer Lingus service will operate four days per week initially, moving daily after the winter.

Jack Foley, vice president of Aer Lingus North America, said the success of the flight will rest heavily on international business travel, particularly during the tourist-lean winter months. But the airline also wants to win tourist travel from Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Think of Aer Lingus

“We want to make sure that the Hartford-Springfield community here knows we’re European and if going to Europe, think of Bradley and Aer Lingus,” Mr Foley said.

Business class fares will start at $1,400 and leisure from less than $300 each way. The service will have has 12 business class and 166 economy seats.

The airline is marketing Dublin as a powerful hub, with connections to 28 destinations in the UK and the rest of Europe - including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Paris.

The US preclearance service available in Ireland acts as an important selling point, allowing passengers to arrive in Bradley as domestic travellers.

Seven out of the top ten insurance companies in Connecticut have bases in Ireland, employing thousands of people. The city is also active in bioscience and advanced manufacturing.

Hartford-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals is already based in Blanchardstown and Athlone where it employs hundreds and is expanding its global production and distribution centres.

Aer Lingus will be using the Boeing 757 leased from ASL on this route with options to move up to an A330 if it grows sufficiently.